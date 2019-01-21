Photo: Amazon

Anker’s truly wireless headphones have always offered great value for the money, and now you can save for the first time on the company’s newest Soundcore Liberty Airs.

First, let us acknowledge what we are all thinking: These look a lot like AirPods. What, with the thin microphone stalks and dental floss-looking charging case. But unlike AirPods, the Liberty Airs have adjustable rubber ear tips, so they’ll actually seal your ears, no matter what size they are. And for just $64 (with promo code SDCAIR02), they include Bluetooth 5 for a solid connection, five hours of battery life (20 if you include the power in the charging case), and an 18 month warranty.