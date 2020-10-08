Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Try an ILIFE Mop and Vacuum Robot for $143 ($107 off), Today Only

ILIFE V8s Mop and Vacuum Robot | $143 | Amazon Gold Box
ILIFE V8s Mop and Vacuum Robot | $143 | Amazon Gold Box
ILIFE V8s Mop and Vacuum Robot | $143 | Amazon Gold Box

If you don’t have Roomba money, we’d normally recommend a RoboVac by Eufy, but if your budget still can’t stretch that far, there’s another highly rated option up for sale at Amazon for just $143. It’s the iLife 2-in-1 robot vacuum, the second function coming in the form of an integrated mopping system. It started at $250 and normally hovers around $220.

The iLife V8s has a large 750ml dust bin, which isn’t going to hold a grocery bag’s worth of dust and dirt, but should be plenty of space for multiple jobs. It’ll last up to 110 minutes on a single charge. For control, there’s an LCD display with buttons on the unit itself, plus the option to use a remote. Sadly, there’s no smartphone app, but you can still customize things like cleaning schedules and how much water the thing outputs during mopping mode.

