Try an Apple Watch for Under $100, Today Only

I’m not a big fan of spending hundreds of dollars on smartwatches, especially when they don’t have user replaceable batteries and they likely won’t last you the years an old time mechanical piece would. But at under $100, the Apple Watch Series 1 just might be worth checking out. That’s the sticker at Woot right now, which you might guess means it’s only available at this price for one day.

Available in Space Grey, Gold, Rose Gold, and Silver in both 38mm and 42mm, here are all the computing bits you’ll soon marry to your wrist:

Stainless Steel Case

1.65-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 390 x 312 pixels and Sapphire Crystal Glass

Operating System: watchOS 2, Chipset: Apple S1, Processor: 520 MHz, GPU: PowerVR SGX543

Internal Memory: 8GB, 512MB RAM

Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor

Up to 18 Hours of All-Day Battery Life, Up to 3 hours Talk Time; About 1.5 hours to 80 Percent Charge Time, About 2.5 hours to 100 Percent Charge Time

We should clarify that these are refurbished, and Woot says these Apple Watches may have scratches, dings, and dents, but they should work just fine otherwise. At $100, i t’s the perfect trial device to see if the smartwatch life is all it’s cracked up to be before you splurge on something newer.