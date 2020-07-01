It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Try a Pair of SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds for $24

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSoundPeatsSoundPeats Deals
303
Save
SoundPeats TrueFree Wireless Earbuds | $24 | Amazon | Use code 792CUFIB + Clip coupon
SoundPeats TrueFree Wireless Earbuds | $24 | Amazon | Use code 792CUFIB + Clip coupon
Image: SoundPeats
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SoundPeats TrueFree Wireless Earbuds | $24 | Amazon | Use code 792CUFIB + Clip coupon

Advertisement

The sweet spot for quality true wireless earbuds tends to hover around $50, but SoundPeats woos you to try its TrueFree wireless earbuds with a $6 on-page coupon and an extra $3 off with promo code 792CUFIB. You’re paying just $24 after the discount for a pair of buds with Bluetooth 5.0, up to 4 hours of runtime with 35 hours total in the case, and a one-year warranty to cover your butt in case anything goes wrong.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Experience Space Opera in Brick Form, With $10 off LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox One and Switch

What's the Best Webcam for Zoom Meetings?

Figuring Out Sex Toy Storage, Part 2: Lockboxes

This 108-Piece Tool Set by DEWALT Is Only $70 (50% off)