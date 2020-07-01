Try a Pair of SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds for $24

SoundPeats TrueFree Wireless Earbuds 792CUFIB + Clip coupon Image : SoundPeats

SoundPeats TrueFree Wireless Earbuds | $24 | Amazon | Use code 792CUFIB + Clip coupon

Advertisement

The sweet spot for quality true wireless earbuds tends to hover around $50, but SoundPeats woos you to try its TrueFree wireless earbuds with a $6 on-page coupon and an extra $3 off with promo code 792CUFIB. You’re paying just $24 after the discount for a pair of buds with Bluetooth 5.0, up to 4 hours of runtime with 35 hours total in the case, and a one-year warranty to cover your butt in case anything goes wrong.