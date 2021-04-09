Truly's Entire Line Is 20% off at Ulta So Now Is the Time to Try These CBD Darlings Out

20 % Off Truly Products | Ulta Beauty



Truly has become a bit of a cult hit on Instagram with beauty bloggers. Their unique combination of sustainability, quality products, and promotion of positive mental health has made them a favorite in the community. Right now, at Ulta, take 20% off their entire line and see what all the fuss is about.

This company is a fave among CBD lovers . I’m personally a fan of their Hemp Acne Patches ($10). While the didn’t fully erase my blemishes they did lighten them and I’m sure they healed faster with these than without. The hemp and salicylic acid helped with redness and soothed the irritation. Plus they are cute little face stickers.

With this transitional weather, good face oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil ($34) is one of the company’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against the pending chilly elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing dewy look.

One of the best-reviewed products is the CBD Jelly Toning Solution ($20). A good toner that is gentle and doesn’t dry your face out is key. The CBD in this toner eases red sp lotches and aids in the balance of an oily complexion. The glycolic acid deep cleans your pores and gets your skin back in control so breakouts are less likely.

