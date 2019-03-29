Photo: Amazon

The Philips OneBlade has long been one of our favorite shaving products, but until today, we’ve hardly seen any deals on the newest Face + Body model.



Clip the $7.46 coupon to get the shaver for $42, complete with two starter blades (they claim it lasts for four months, in my experience, it can last a lot longer), three face combs of various lengths, and the unique body hair comb for use on your chest, your back, and yes, down there.

It looks a lot like the original OneBlade, and it can do everything the original can, but it’s actually packing an improved lithium ion battery that lasts longer and charges more quickly than the original’s NimH power pack.