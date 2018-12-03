Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Your KitchenAid stand mixer is already an amazing appliance, but now it can be even more so with this spiralizer attachment. Turn zucchini into pasta! Core and peel your applies! Slice things! That’s a lot of bang for your buck at today’s $50 price, which is about $25 less than you’d usually pay. If you want to plan your entire holiday menu around the many uses of this tool, we won’t stop you. In fact, it sounds like a pretty good idea.