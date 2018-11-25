Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

STEM toys are totally where it’s at if you want bang for your buck. They’ll stay “cool” a lot longer than this year’s trending gifts, and they have educational value that’s hard to put a dollar value on. But Amazon did it anyway, by offering massive discounts on a selection of STEM toys for today only. Now you can surreptitiously encourage your kids to learn about physics, chemistry, and coding while they play, and with prices starting at just $5, you won’t have to give an arm and a leg to afford it. Which is good, because your kids shouldn’t have to get involved with the advanced level of anatomy and medical science required in amputation until college, at least.

