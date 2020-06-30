Trick Out Your Ride With RGB Lighting for $22

Govee Car LED Strip Lights Image : Govee

Govee Car LED Strip Lights | $22 | Amazon

If you’ve thou ght about giving your car a touch of ostentatious flair but don’t know where to start, Govee’s LED strip lights are on sale for 24% off on Amazon. For that price, you can effectively transform your whip into a gaming PC on wheels and never, ever look back. Choose between 16 million colors, and sync up your music to enjoy a spectacular light show co ngruent to the beat. A dedicated companion app even lets you go deeper with customization. Simply plug the wire into your cigarette lighter and start driving in style.