It's all consuming.
Trick Out Your Gaming Rig With These SteelSeries Headsets and Mice, Starting at $40

Eric Ravenscraft
Save on SteelSeries Gaming Accessories | Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition | $40 | Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth - Wired Gaming Headset | $80 | Amazon
SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse | $60 | Amazon
SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse | $90 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
SteelSeries mice and headsets are currently on sale at Amazon, offering inexpensive upgrades to your PC and console gaming. For $40, you can pick up this basic headset, or upgrade to a Bluetooth version for $80. Similarly, you can grab this $60 wired mouse, or get the rechargeable wireless version for $90.

Eric Ravenscraft
