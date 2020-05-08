Trick Out the Lenovo Legion Y545 Gaming Laptop With a 144Hz Display, 512GB SSD, and 1TB Hard Drive for $200 Less

Lenovo Legion Y545 (9th Gen i7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti) | $1,000 | Adorama



When you think about it, it’s the perfect time to buy a souped-up gaming rig that doubles as a supercharged work laptop, and that’s exactly what you can expect from the Lenovo Legion Y545, now $1,000 at Adorama, a powerful but subtle take on the gaming notebook concept as indicated by its plain black-on-black chassis and minimalist design cues.

On the inside you’ll find an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphic, and most notably, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage combined with a full 1TB hard drive, and a 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) display. Granted, the config referenced here is refurbished, but this price would net you only a 128GB SSD (no hard drive) new at retail. I tried building this same model on Lenovo’s site and the pre-tax checkout price was $1,215.