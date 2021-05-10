Trick Out Your Nintendo Switch With This Sale on Hori Accessories

Hori Switch Accessory Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Hori Switch Accessory Sale | Amazon

You’ve had your Nintendo Switch for, what, four years now? It’s hard to picture, but the thing really is that old. First released in 2017, time has truly flown by while we were all out here having fun. This many years deep, it’s time to trick that sucker out. After all, we have no idea when a Switch Pro is coming. If you’re looking to liven things up, Amazon is currently running a sale on Hori Switch accessories and there are some gems in there. The best deal is Hori’s Split Pad Pro for $41 which turns your joy-cons into a legit controller. You could always grab a Horipad for $38 as well if you actually just want a normal controller. And for Switch Lite owners, you can get a screen glass and protector set for $13. There are some cases in there too, so take a peek and show your Switch some love.