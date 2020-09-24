Trick or Treat Yourself to This Giant Bag of Halloween Candy for $14

Halloween Candy Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Halloween Candy Bag | $14 | Amazon

Halloween will probably look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy lots of sugary goodness. If you’re like me you noticed immediately when your local drug store added the bags of Halloween candy in August. Today grab this treat bag of 170 fun size packs for just $14.

Over sixty-three ounces of saccharin succulence, there are 170 opportunities for a sugar high for you or to share. This bag included S kittles, Starburst, and Life Savers Gummies. But t here is a bit of variety even in that. With the Skittles the originals and wild berry flavors are represented and with the Starbursts, the classics and tropical flavors are included . A little chewy, a little fruity all are bite-size fun. Celebrate Halloween early and grab this bag now .