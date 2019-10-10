Trick-Or-Treat Safer With These Light-Up Candy Buckets

3-Pack Light-Up Candy Buckets Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s been scientifically proven* that kids with light-up candy buckets get more candy on Halloween. And not to be too grim, but they’re also a lot less likely to be hit by a car or whatever, because the bucket is more visible.



Today at Daily Steals, you can get a pack of three LED light-up buckets for just $20 with promo code KJHBCKTS. They even have three different lighting settings (on, flashing, and the most exciting of all...slow flashing).