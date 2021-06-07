Trials Rising: Gold Edition is 85% Off for the Next 48 Hours

Trials Rising: Gold Edition (UPlay) | $6 | Fanatical



The Trials games are some of the best “ pick-up and get a couple levels in” types of games. They’re also great for convincing yourself you’ll only play a couple levels and the next thing you know, you’ve missed class again. At least that was my experience in my college dorm. Fanatical has Trials Rising: Gold Edition for a mere $6 which is a whopping 85% discount. This deal is only available for two days so pick this up quickly and shake your butt at the concept of full prices.