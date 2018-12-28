Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re envious of All-Clad pans, but don’t want to take out a second mortgage or sell a kidney to afford them, this Cuisinart MultiClad Pro set is a terrific alternative for a fraction of the price.



Like All-Clad, all of these pans are built with a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction, which ensures durability, a non-reactive cooking surface, and fast, even heating. This set has pretty much every pan most home chefs need for basic food prep for just $110, but I suspect it will sell out quickly, so don’t let this deal overcook.