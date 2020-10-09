Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Trelab's FX100 Extreme Speaker Is One of the Most Durable Bluetooth Devices and It's 36% off Today

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Trelab FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker | $57 | Amazon
A bunch of my pals with restaurants around town invested in a bunch of rugged Bluetooth speakers for outdoor dining because they’ll need to withstand anything. While you may not own a restaurant or bar you might be an adventurous hiker or traveler. This FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker was built for a life on the go. It’s $33 off right now.

The FX100 was literally built for an arduous lifestyle. Take this bad boy camping, to the beach, poolside, but honestly, it does just as well inside lounging on the sofa. It is designed for all elements so it’s certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof because accidents happen everywhere. For a Bluetooth speaker, this has pretty comprehensive 360° surround sound, clear tones, and solid bass. Distortion is minimal even at the highest volume. An excellent feature is this speaker has a 7000mAh powerbank built-in. You’ll get up to 35 hours of listening enjoyment off of one charge, it’s easy to pair with whatever device is your main, and you can even take calls through it.

