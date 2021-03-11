TrebLab's X3 Wireless Earbuds Are for Those Looking for Quality Sound While on the Move

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds | $59 | Amazon



Calling all workout fiends! Take $11 off these new wireless earbuds from Treb Lab until March 15 and get stereo quality sounds no matter where you are .

Advertisement

These X3 Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to forty -five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes around an hour to refill the charging case fully . The charging case will get you an additional nine hours of tunes . Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric. These fit snuggly in the ear and are ideal for jogs and gym time.