TrebLab's X3 Wireless Earbuds Are for Those Looking for Quality Sound While on the Move

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds | $59 | Amazon
Calling all workout fiends! Take $11 off these new wireless earbuds from TrebLab until March 15 and get stereo quality sounds no matter where you are.
These X3 Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to forty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes around an hour to refill the charging case fully. The charging case will get you an additional nine hours of tunes. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric. These fit snuggly in the ear and are ideal for jogs and gym time.
Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!