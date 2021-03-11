It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

TrebLab's X3 Wireless Earbuds Are for Those Looking for Quality Sound While on the Move

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds | $59 | Amazon
TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds | $59 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds | $59 | Amazon

Calling all workout fiends! Take $11 off these new wireless earbuds from TrebLab until March 15 and get stereo quality sounds no matter where you are.

Advertisement

These X3 Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to forty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes around an hour to refill the charging case fully. The charging case will get you an additional nine hours of tunes. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric. These fit snuggly in the ear and are ideal for jogs and gym time.

G/O Media may get a commission
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day
Click Here to browse
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day

Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`