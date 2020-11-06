Treblab's Top Rated Wireless Earbuds Are Only $30 for the Next Few Days

Treblab Xfit Wireless Earbuds TuneOn40 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Treb lab Xfit Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Amazon | Use Code TuneOn40



Everything I’ve tested from Treblab I’ve loved. They are made beautifully , have killer sound, and the price is extremely reasonable. If you’ve been thinking about trying wireless earbuds these are an excellent pair for price and quality. For the next week take $20 off the Xfit Wireless Earbuds. Just use the code TuneOn40 at checkout.



All the products I’ve had from Treblab are comfy and I wear all of them for hours on end when reviewing and writing. They really think about long wear and ergonomics when they’re designing, even with small wireless earbuds. These can be easily controlled with a single multifunction button. You can control volume, when to play or not , and also take calls. I can tell you the built-in mics are perfect for phone calls , skypes, and zooms. I’ve never had someone not be able to hear or understand me when using Treblab items. These pair quickly and without issue to your chosen device via Bluetooth . The range is also crazy. I walk downstairs in my apartment and still have a pretty strong connection when I leave my phone upstairs. They will play for about 30 hours with the charging case and it takes under an hour for a full charge . They are sleek and sweatproof so no worries if you have an active lifestyle , they’ll fit right in.

this deal will run until November 15.