It's all consuming.
Treblab's Portable Mini Speaker is 26% off and Ready for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

DualBass double subwoofers make this little speaker super powerful

Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker | $52 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Treblab has made some great audio products in a variety of forms, and now they have a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The HD7 Mini Portable Speaker is 26% off its original price right now; just clip the coupon.

This speaker is compact but tough with its shockproof design. Don’t be afraid to take this out for a bike ride or on a hike. It comes with a hand strap, carabiner, and bike mount, so it’s ready for a rocking day of active excursions. Even though it’s small, it still has DualBass double subwoofers for full and robust sound. With new Bluetooth tech, it pairs quickly and easily to your chosen device. It even has a built-in microphone for calls, so you don’t have to interrupt whatever you were doing to answer. You’ll get about thirty hours of solid playtime off of one charge, and you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated with new information on 07/08/2020. 

Sheilah Villari

