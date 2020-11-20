It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

Treblab's New Portable Mini Speaker Is 34% off and Ready for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
73
Save
Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker | $40 | Amazon | Use Code SAVE34NOW
Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker | $40 | Amazon | Use Code SAVE34NOW
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker | $40 | Amazon | Use Code SAVE34NOW

Treblab has made some great audio products in a variety of forms and now they have a new waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The HD7 Mini Portable Speaker is 34% off until November 30, just use the code SAVE34NOW at checkout.

Advertisement

This speaker is compact but tough with its shockproof design. Don’t be afraid to take this out for a bike ride or on a hike. It comes with a hand strap, carabiner, and bike mount so it’s ready for a rocking day of active excursions. Even though it’s small it still has DualBass double subwoofers for full and robust sound. With new Bluetooth tech, it pairs quickly and easily to your chosen device. It even has a built-in microphone for calls so you don’t have to interrupt whatever you were doing to answer. You’ll get about 30 hours of solid playtime off of one charge and you get a 1-year warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished)
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished)
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

You Could Always Buy It on StockX

Scoot Past the Haters on a Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter at a $270 Discount

Two of Sony's Best-Reviewed Cameras (and One Accessory Kit) Are up to $300 off at Best Buy

Friday's Best Deals: PS4 Games Sale, MAC Lipstick Gift Set, ASUS Gaming Laptop, Inflatable Dinosaur Costume, Just Dance 2021, Roomba i3, and More