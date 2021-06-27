Treat Yourself With up to 84% Off These Morningsave Self-Care Picks

2-Pack: Revive 3-Piece Satin Sleep Set | $14 | MorningSave

Glossmetics 24K Gold Under Eye Collagen Pads | $19 | MorningSave

If you’re in need of some beauty sleep (or if you want to at least look like you’ve had some) MorningSave has a couple of deals on this lovely Sunday you should check out.

Keep your hair out of your face, light out of your eyes, and your skin moisturized while you sleep with a Revive 3-p iece s atin s leep s et. The satin of the scrunchie and pillowcase prevent hair breakage, and it’s supposed to help your skin retain moisture as well as prevent creases that reveal you’ve been taking a snooze. Plus, you can get a 2-pack of these sleep sets for just $14 right now— maybe give the other to a friend!

If you’re like me and you struggle with tired and dark undereye circles, these Glossmetics 24K g old under-eye c ollagen p ads might help. The nice thing is, they’re fragrance-free and alcohol-free, and include good for you ingredients like Vitamins, A, C, and E, and h yaluronic a cid to give your skin a boost. Get 24 packs for $19 right now.

