Treat Yourself Tuesday: Up 40% off Select Items at Bellesa Boutique, Today Only

Christmas in July, what not Christmas in August too? Exactly! Our wonderful pals at Bellesa want to give you a special gift for today only. Take 25%, 30%, and 40% off three very special hand-picked items.

First up at 25% off is the Air by Bellesa with code AIR25. This is a product the company routinely has sells out of. The Air uses Bellesa’s Cinetic Suction Technology and gives dual stimulation orgasms. No complaints from customers about how quickly the Air works for them.

Next, grab 30% off the Diosa vibrator just use the code DIOSA30. Offering blended orgasms at seven different vibe levels this beauty is every bit the deity it claims to be. Another customer favorite, it’s a smooth and soft touch. Its elegant design will definitely have you praising the goddess it’s named for.

And all this wouldn’t be possible without a good lube. This After Dark selection is available only at Bellesa and is 40% off with code LUBE40. It’s highly recommended if you’re weighing what you pay to what you get. It’s super slick and non-drying to ensure WAP throughout use. Free of fragrance and hypoallergenic this lubricant is a winner for sure.

Free shipping on orders over $29 and this deal will expire tonight.