It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Treat Yourself To the Kitchen Trash Bags—The Fancy Kind Since They're On Sale Today

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
220
Save
Glad Tall Drawstring OdorShield 13-Gallon Trash Bags | $6 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Glad Tall Drawstring OdorShield 13-Gallon Trash Bags | $6 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page

It’s always nice to save on something that you needed anyway. Example: Right now, you can pick up 40 Glad Drawstring OdorShield 13-Gallon Trash Bags. To be fair, this is neither fun or exciting. But if you like saving money on stuff you were going to buy anyway, ordering this is a good idea.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bag, and it usually sells around $9. Just clip the coupon on the page.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best Dipping Sauces, According to Our Readers

These Lowkey $299 Indochino Suits Are Tailored to You and Your Budget [Exclusive]

Round Out Your Collection and Grab Kyoku's Gorgeous (And Incredibly Sharp) Paring Knife For Just $33

This Vizio 65" Smart TV Is a Solid Bargain at $500