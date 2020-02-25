It's all consuming.
Treat Yourself to the Huckberry Upstate Robe for 42% Off

Gabe Carey
Upstate The Robe | $83 | Huckberry
Photo: Gabe Carey

Upstate The Robe | $83 | Huckberry

Do you want the Bedford Hills feel without the Bedford Hills price? Then Huckberry’s deal on the minimalist Upstate The Robe might appeal to you. At 42% off its going rate, the robe is currently discounted to a modest $83.

Leave the shower in the comfort of jaspe and ringspun cotton, with deep pockets where you can store the money you saved by not buying this robe at full price. Imported from Portugal, this three piece-hooded bathrobe fits large enough so that you can breathe easy without compromising on warmth.

Because of its thick waffle weave design, you never have to worry about getting too cold in the winter, even if you’re trying to be frugal about your heating bill. It comes in charcoal and white color palettes and both small and medium sizes. Unfortunately, the L and XL options are sold out as of this writing.

Gabe Carey

