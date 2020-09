Libra Pleasure Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Libra Pleasure Box | $20 | Ella Paradis



If you’re a Libra during Libra season, you should get your hands on a Bijoux Indiscrets Pleasure box from Ella Paradis. It’s only $20, and includes a gemstone to cast witchy spells with, an orgasm balm, and a vibrating bullet to really go to higher heights. Realize your inner beauty and grab this before its gone!