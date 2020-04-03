Treat Yourself to Onsen's Ultra-Soft Waffle Weave Towels For 20% Off

Onsen Towel Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

20% Off O nsen Towels | Huckberry

Nowadays, the best part of my day is my long, hot shower. Free from noise and panic of the world, it’s one of the few times in my day I’m not bombarded with frightening news. Of course, no great bath would be complete without a super luxurious towel to cap off the entire experience.

Right now, Huckberry is dropping the price on a number of Onsen t owels. Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally- friendly cotton, and will get softer over the course of your ownership.