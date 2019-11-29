Treat Yourself to New Tools With Up to 50% Off Select Power Tools From Milwaukee and Ryobi

Up to 50% Off Select Power Tools and Accessories | Home Depot



If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get up to up to 45% Off Select Power Tools and Accessories. If you haven’t gotten a power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can choose kits from popular brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi.