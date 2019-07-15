30% Off Clarisonic Brushes and Replacement Heads | Amazon
Have you been wanting to try the Clarisonic but haven’t wanted to pay full price? For Prime Day, Amazon has 30% off Clarisonic brush sets and replacement heads. You can get the Clarisonic Mia Prima 1-Speed Sonic Facial Cleaning Brush, plus one replacement head and cleanser, for $90. If you already have a Clarisonic (or plan to get one during this sale), you can get some replacement brush heads for $20 off. You can choose from ones meant for acne, deep pore cleansing, sensitive skin, and radiance.