Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' and 6' USB-A to USB-C versions today for the one of the first times ever. These cables are incredibly durable, they’re wrapped in nylon, and they come with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last USB-C cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Note: USB-A-to-C cables don’t support Power Delivery charging, only standard USB charging speeds.