Graphic: Erica Offutt

Spending $360 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $360 price tag is about as cheap as this machine is going get, as long as you don’t mind a refurb. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, today is a good day to pull the trigger.