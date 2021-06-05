Treat Yourself to an Allure Beauty Box Subscription for $16 Today

Allure Beauty Subscription Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Allure Beauty Subscription Box | $16 | Amazon

I’m a big fan of subscription beauty boxes. First, it’s just plain fun getting a box of goodies at your door and EXTRA fun when the contents are a surprise.

One of my favorites I’ve subscribed to in the past is the Allure Beauty Box —which you can order today for just $16!

This monthly box includes top beauty products valued at $100+, and always includes at least three full-sized products. You can also cancel your box at any time— and you’ll want to do that before this box renews at $23 if you decide you don’t want to keep it.

This is a really great way to try out new cosmetic products as well— I’ve personally found a few of my standby favorites through the Allure Box, including Wander Beauty’s Unleashed mascara.

Grab it while the deal is on!