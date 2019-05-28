Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

There’s nothing like a cold treat on a hot day, and since many, many hot days are on the way, you should start making your own homemade popsicles with this $8 set of ice pop molds. Let your creative juices flow as you create your own flavors (and avoid any unwanted artificial sugars or colors often added to traditional pops). Not to mention all the money you’ll save on ice cream this summer, and all the energy you’ll save from not chasing down the ice cream truck.

