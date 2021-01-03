Treat Yourself To a ROCCAT Burst Pro Gaming Mouse, 17% off Right Now

ROCCAT Burst White Lightweight Optical Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon

ROCCAT Burst Black Lightweight Optical Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon

Advertisement

You’ve had a long year. Why not treat yourself to a new g aming m ouse to commemorate the fresh start of 2021? A ROCCAT Burst Pro mouse in white or in bl ack is $50 right now, a $10 discount from the usual price.

This mouse’s honeycomb design gives just a glimmer of the lights inside for a really pleasing aesthetic sure to add a pop of color to any office or home space. Its “ phantomflex ” cable allows for easy movement and should stay out of your way, as the description says it “ virtually disappears during use to the point that you won’t even know it’s the re. ” A bold claim, but one worth trying out while the price is this good.