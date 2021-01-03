Treat Yourself To a ROCCAT Burst Pro Gaming Mouse, 17% off Right Now

ROCCAT Burst White Lightweight Optical Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon
ROCCAT Burst Black Lightweight Optical Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon
You’ve had a long year. Why not treat yourself to a new gaming mouse to commemorate the fresh start of 2021? A ROCCAT Burst Pro mouse in white or in black is $50 right now, a $10 discount from the usual price.
This mouse’s honeycomb design gives just a glimmer of the lights inside for a really pleasing aesthetic sure to add a pop of color to any office or home space. Its “phantomflex” cable allows for easy movement and should stay out of your way, as the description says it “virtually disappears during use to the point that you won’t even know it’s there.” A bold claim, but one worth trying out while the price is this good.