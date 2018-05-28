We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. The PowerLine+ feels ridiculously nice in the hand, is way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with an 18 month warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code AKLTNNEW on any color of either size to save.

