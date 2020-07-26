It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Treat Yourself to a New Smart TV With The $290 50-Inch 4K Insignia Fire TV

Elizabeth Henges
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition | $290 | Amazon Gold Box
Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deal, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $290. You can even plug an antenna into it!

If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).

This Amazon Gold Box still has been live for a bit, but who knows how much longer this deal will last. If you’re interested, grab one today!

