Treat Yourself to a $270 50-Inch 4K Insignia Fire TV

Elizabeth Henges
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition | $270 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition | $270 | Amazon

Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deal, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $260. You can even plug an antenna into it!

If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).

This Amazon Gold Box still has been live for a bit, but who knows how much longer this deal will last. If you’re interested, grab one today!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in July 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/7/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

