Treat Yourself To a Lifetime Supply of VPN Unlimited for $40

With a 3/5-star “Good” rating from PCMag, one of the only remaining trustworthy sources for VPN reviews, KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited might not be the best of its kind, but it is decently well-regarded nonetheless. And right now, it’s also one of the most affordable VPN services you can buy, especially since few brands offer lifetime memberships to begin with. For a limited time only, StackSocial is featuring a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $40—down 80% from its $199 price tag straight from the provider. This option gives you access to the private networking client on five devices of your choosing. Or you can double it for only $20 more (a $299 value!).

Although it only has a small number of servers compared to bigger players in the space like NordVPN—around 400 across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong—its interface is tidy and highly accessible to newcomers. And on the off-chance you have trouble getting it to function as expected, there’s 24-hour/7-day-a-week customer support to give your VPN a jump. Because you’re paying for it, you don’t have to worry about speed bottlenecks either, and the company claims its “military-grade AES 256-bit encryption” and zero log policy keeps your browsing experience nice and secure. It’s also compatible with a wide range of devices, including Windows Vista through 10, macOS 10.11 and later, Android 4.1 and newer, iOS 9.0 and beyond, and even in browsers like Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

So long as you redeem your license within 30 days of purchase, you’ll be all set with a lifelong private internet experience that’s never interrupted by pesky renewal alerts. Just add it to your cart and start surfing.