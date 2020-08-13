It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Clothing and Lifestyle

Treat Yourself to a Full Body Massage With This Shiatsu Chair Pad for $40 off, Today Only

Quentyn Kennemer
Save up to 20% on Comfier Massagers | Amazon
Image: Comfier

Ask anyone who’s used one: there’s nothing like a shiatsu massager. Decompress at the end of a busy day with this full body pad that fits on most chairs. This Comfier massager is $40 off today only, your total falling to $159 at checkout.

There are two clusters of kneading nodes for the neck and back, both with the ability to travel up and down your spine for maximum coverage.

You can also stop them dead in their tracks to work on a specific area, and with optional heating elements, it’ll do a lot more for you than that lazy spouse of yours could ever manage.

Amazon has other Comfier massagers 20% off, too, including vibrating seat cushions and back belts, heating pads, and even a hand massager.

Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop
