If you don’t have any intention of leasing your wrist real estate to a smart watch, Nordstrom Rack’s running a big deal on great-looking Tissot watches for men and women, today and tomorrow only. Several models are available for under $200, and if you’re a basketball fan, there are several (tasteful) team-branded options available here as well.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Treat Yourself To a Discounted Tissot Watch (Including NBA-Licensed Models) From Nordstrom Rack
If you don’t have any intention of leasing your wrist real estate to a smart watch, Nordstrom Rack’s running a big deal on great-looking Tissot watches for men and women, today and tomorrow only. Several models are available for under $200, and if you’re a basketball fan, there are several (tasteful) team-branded options available here as well.