Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

These are dark times we live in, but dammit, you can still take a bath to relax. This bamboo tray can expand to span your tub, and includes a cupholder, fold-up mirror, and more space to rest things like your Kindle or a scented candle. It’s only $25 with promo code OJTS4EC4, so go ahead, treat yourself.