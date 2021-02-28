It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Treat Yourself To a 27-inch MSI Gaming Monitor With RGB Accents and a 144Hz Refresh Rate, $25 off Right Now

MSI 27" Full HD 144Hz Gaming RGB Monitor | $235 | Amazon
If you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming monitor, this MSI 27" HD option is currently $235 at Amazon.

This gaming monitor has a fast refresh rate that optimal PC gaming needs, and it even has some RGB accents on the back— not necessary, but pretty dang cool.

Treat yourself to a little something new for your PC setup!

