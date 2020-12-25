Treat Yourself To a $164 Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair

Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair | $164 | Newegg



You’ve had a hell of a long year. We all have. Why not treat yourself to something nice? You can snag this Ficmax e rgonomic m assage g aming c hair for 14% off over at Newegg right now, bringing it down to just $164.

Advertisement

This pink and white beauty seems like the ideal chair for hours of gaming or of watching Netflix and after- Christmas shopping.

You will also get a promotional $10 Newegg gift card with your purchase. This deal is only good Friday!