Treat Yourself To a $164 Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair

Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair | $164 | Newegg
You’ve had a hell of a long year. We all have. Why not treat yourself to something nice? You can snag this Ficmax ergonomic massage gaming chair for 14% off over at Newegg right now, bringing it down to just $164.
This pink and white beauty seems like the ideal chair for hours of gaming or of watching Netflix and after- Christmas shopping.
You will also get a promotional $10 Newegg gift card with your purchase. This deal is only good Friday!
