It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Treat Yourself To a $164 Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
1
Save
Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair | $164 | Newegg
Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair | $164 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair | $164 | Newegg

You’ve had a hell of a long year. We all have. Why not treat yourself to something nice? You can snag this Ficmax ergonomic massage gaming chair for 14% off over at Newegg right now, bringing it down to just $164.

Advertisement

This pink and white beauty seems like the ideal chair for hours of gaming or of watching Netflix and after- Christmas shopping.

You will also get a promotional $10 Newegg gift card with your purchase. This deal is only good Friday!

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter