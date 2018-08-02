Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to building a gaming battle station, everyone pays attention to their GPU, their monitor, and maybe even their desk, but the chair is often an afterthought. AKRacing’s Premium Masters Series chairs are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and come in a variety of colors. They sell for over $300 around the web, but MassDrop has them for $250 right now.



Note: The current price is currently listed at $260, but assuming ten people buy them, the price for everyone will drop to $250.