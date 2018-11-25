Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

DXRacer’s Formula gaming chair has graced many an esports tournament stage in its day, and you can plant your own butt in one for $215 for Cyber Monday. That’s not a small amount of money, but it normally pushes $300, and if you spend a lot of time in a chair for gaming or for work, it’ll be a worthwhile investment.



Kotaku’s Maddy Myers covered the very similar DXRacer Valkyrie in exhausting detail, if you want to give that a read before pulling the trigger.