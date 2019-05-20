Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to get serious about oral hygiene, the Sonicare 3 is down to just $40 right now.

It’s one of the nicest and the most travel-friendly brushes from Philips’ line. Offering three intensity settings, so you can adjust mid-brush for lighter cleaning on more sensitive areas like your gums, and use faster brush strokes on your teeth to brush away plaque. It also comes with a travel case.

This $40 price is about $20 cheaper than average, and currently $27 off what it’s selling for on Amazon.