Image: Amazon

If you’re in the market for a better toothbrush, but don’t necessarily need it to connect to Bluetooth or map your mouth, than this powerful Philips Sonicare Flexcare+ might be the one for you.

It’s just $95 today after the $25 off coupon, down from its usual $130. It has five cleaning modes, including gum care and sensitive, and is believed to remove six times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. So go head on over to Amazon and get yourself one, your dentist will thank you.