It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Treat Your Studio to 2 Adjustable Neewer Lights for $93

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNeewer DealsNeewer
705
Save
Neewer 2-Pack Video Light | $93 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Neewer 2-Pack Video Light | $93 | Amazon

Photographers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers know how important lighting is to the final product. Without it, content creators look like they’re trying to get a message out to the world from a serial killer’s basement, and photographers are left to the mercy of unreliable natural lighting. Already affordable compared to the competition, Neewer’s 2-pack lighting kit gets even cheaper with a discount of nearly 30%, making your grand total $93.

Advertisement

This particular set is cool because it features dual-color LED panels, giving you both yellow and white with crossfading to create the exact color temperature you need. The included stand stretches out to 75 inches, which is more than enough height for most studio or streaming setups.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Feet Comfortable With a Pack of $6 Socks

What's the Best Juicer?

Keep Cool This Summer With Lasko's 36-inch Tower Fan for $48

Here Are Some Amazing Korean Skincare Products Under $25