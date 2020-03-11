Treat Your Studio to 2 Adjustable Neewer Lights for $93

Neewer 2-Pack Video Light Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Neewer 2-Pack Video Light | $93 | Amazon

Photographers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers know how important lighting is to the final product. Without it, content creators look like they’re trying to get a message out to the world from a serial killer’s basement, and photographers are left to the mercy of unreliable natural lighting. Already affordable compared to the competition, Neewer’s 2-pack lighting kit gets even cheaper with a discount of nearly 30%, making your grand total $93.

This particular set is cool because it features dual-color LED panels, giving you both yellow and white with crossfading to create the exact color temperature you need. The included stand stretches out to 75 inches, which is more than enough height for most studio or streaming setups.