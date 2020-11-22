It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Treat Your Stressed-Out Skin to a $49 First Aid Beauty Skincare Set

Elizabeth Lanier
First Aid Beauty Skincare Set | $49 | Sephora
All That FAB First Aid Beauty Skincare Set | $49 | Sephora

I can’t be the only one whose skin is completely freaking out from wearing masks now, right? Luckily, we can all get those skin woes under control with a First Aid Beauty skincare set, just $49 right now at Sephora.

This vegan, cruelty-free set includes nourishing Ultra Repair Cream to soothe winter-dried skin, and exfoliating Facial Radiance Pads to help smooth blemishes. First Aid Beauty’s Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Lip Therapy, and Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream are also included.

These products stay pretty firm at their full price when sold separately, adding up to a $127 value. See what all the fuss is about with this FAB skincare brand while the set is still available!

