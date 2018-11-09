Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Japanese skincare brand Tatcha uses gentle, simple ingredients to achieve especially glowy results — but that luxe-looking glow doesn’t come without an equally luxe price tag. Today, though, Tatcha is taking 20% off their entire site with promo code FRIENDS18, so it’s time to stock up.



The Water Cream is a best seller (Sephora has struggled to keep it in stock in the past), as is their Rice Polish. Their Essence has also received rave reviews; it’s meant to be used just after cleansing, before applying any other skincare products in order to facilitate maximum absorption. I’m personally a big fan of the Indigo Cream, a miracle product containing colloidal oatmeal meant for those with sensitive skin.